Left Menu
Development News Edition

13 minor girls escape from govt-run Home

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berhampur
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 11:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 11:48 IST
13 minor girls escape from govt-run Home

A total of 13 minor girls, including rape survivors, escaped from a government-run child care home in Odisha's Ganjam district, officials said on Tuesday. The girls, aged between 12 and 16 years, might have fled from the Utkal Balashram at Goshaninuagoan by scaling a wall at the rear of the building on Monday night, they said.

The Home's superintendent Sasmita Rani Padhy reported the matter to the police and other higher officers on Tuesday. While eight of the girls were rape survivors, other five had either been rescued from traffickers or had gone missing from their houses, officials said.

As many as 50 such girls were housed in the Home. "Our priority is to rescue the girls who fled from the child care home," said Berhampur Sub-Collector Shinde Dattatraya Bhausaheb.

The sub-collector said one of the escaped girls has been traced to her relative's house at Bhubaneswar and others might also be in and around the capital city. A team of the police along with the staff of the child care home had been sent to trace them, he said.

"We will also inquire to ascertain the circumstances in which the children escaped. Action will be taken against those responsible for their escape," he said after visiting the Home. Though the exact cause of their escape from the House was not known immediately, sources said there was a conflict between two groups of inmates over some issues for the past few days.

District Child Protection Officer Subodh Kant Sarangi said counselling of the inmates have been going on for the last three to four days..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

We are not for war, looking for peace and prosperity for everybody in this region: Iranian Envoy Ali Chegeni.

We are not for war, looking for peace and prosperity for everybody in this region Iranian Envoy Ali Chegeni....

BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Says Has Not Flown Over Iran, Iraq For A Year And Has No Plans To Do So Until Further Notice

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd CATHAY PACIFIC SAYS HAS NOT FLOWN OVER IRAN, IRAQ FOR A YEAR AND HAS NO PLANS TO DO SO UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Further company coverage ...

FCI asks Kerala to pay Rs 205 Cr for rice allotted as flood

The Food Corporation of India has asked Kerala to pay Rs 205 crore for the rice allotted as flood relief during 2018-19. The Centre had on January 6 approved the release of Rs 5,908.56 crore to seven states, including Uttar Pradesh, Karnata...

China facial-recognition case puts Big Brother on trial

Facial-recognition technology has become embedded in China, from airports to hotels, e-commerce sites, and even public toilets, but a law professor had enough when asked to scan his face at a safari park. Guo Bing took the wildlife park to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020