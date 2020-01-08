Cold wave conditions continue in Odisha

Cold wave conditions continued in Odisha on Tuesday with Daringibadi in Kandhamal district remaining to be the coldest place in the state recording a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius. Predicting slight respite from the cold wave, the Meteorological Centre here said that minimum temperature is likely to rise by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius gradually in the Odisha over the next three days.

Thereafter, the minimum temperature is expected to fall by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the state, while shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at some places during next two-three days, it said in a bulletin. As the mercury plummeted across the state, Daringibadi was closely followed by Titlagarh in west Odisha which recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius.

Angul recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, while it was 8.5 degrees Celsius in phulbani, 9 degrees Celsius at Sonepur and 9.8 degrees Celsius in Keonjhargarh, it said. Cuttack recorded 11.2 degrees Celsius, while the mercury at state capital Bhubaneswar stood at 12 degrees Celsius, it said.

The MeT centre has also predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershower in several districts including Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Bolangir, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Bargarh, Mayurbhanj and Nuapada from Wednesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.