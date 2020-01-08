Three injured as boulders fall on car on Rishikesh-Gangotri Highway

Three persons were injured on Wednesday as boulders fell on a car following a landslide on the Rishikesh-Chamba-Gangotri Highway. The landslide blocked the highway where work on a stretch of the ambitious all-weather road project is underway.

The boulders fell on the bonnet of the car coming from Rishikesh to Tehri leaving all its three occupants injured, District Disaster Management Officer Brajesh Bhatt said. Two persons received minor injuries but the driver was seriously injured in the accident, he said.

The front side of the car was also badly damaged. They have all been admitted to a hospital in Narendra Nagar, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

