Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police receive 11 complaints regarding JNU violence

The Delhi Police on Wednesday received eleven complaints from the people belonging to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) including one professor, ABVP and JNUSU members in connection with the violence in the varsity.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 16:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 16:59 IST
Delhi Police receive 11 complaints regarding JNU violence
Delhi Police . Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Wednesday received eleven complaints from the people belonging to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) including one professor, ABVP and JNUSU members in connection with the violence in the varsity. The complaint was filed by one professor, three Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) students, seven Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) members and other students.

The police have forwarded these complaints to the Special Investigating Team (SIT) of the Delhi Police Crime Branch. These complaints have been filed three days after masked goons entered the university and brutally attacked students and teachers with sticks and rods. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines offers evacuation assistance to citizens in Iraq as tensions worsen

HIGHLIGHTSPhilippine government has ordered a mandatory evacuation of Filipino workers from Iraq.The government has also offered assistance to its citizens who are not able to leave on their own.There are an estimated 1,600 Filipinos and th...

Paytm launches all-in-one QR for merchants

Digital payments firm Paytm on Wednesday announced the launch of its all-in-one QR for merchants across the country. This QR will enable merchants to accept unlimited payments through Paytm Wallet, Rupay Cards and all UPI-based payment apps...

Lawyer thrashed to death in Lucknow

A lawyer was allegedly thrashed to death with sticks by five men at Damodar Nagar in Krishna Nagar here, police said on Wednesday. The accused had called Shekhar Tripathi 32 from his house on Tuesday night and took him away, SP East Suresh ...

UPDATE 1-Time too short for full new EU-Britain partnership deal by end-2020 -EU

There is not enough time to negotiate all aspects of the future relationship between the European Union and Britain by the end of this year so both sides will have to choose what they want to focus on, the head of the European Commission sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020