HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 17:01 IST
Following are the top stories at 5 pm:

NATION

DEL50 JAVADEKAR-LD PADUKONE Why only artistes, even common man can go anywhere to express opinion: Govt on Padukone's JNU visit

New Delhi: Amid calls, including from some BJP functionaries, to boycott Bollywood star Deepika Padukone's upcoming movie 'Chhapaak' for her visit to JNU, the Union government said on Wednesday that not just artistes, even a common man can go anywhere to express their opinion in a democracy like India.

DEL41 IRAN ENVOY-LD TENSIONS Will welcome any Indian peace initiative for de-escalating tensions with US: Iran

New Delhi: Iran will welcome any peace initiative by India to de-escalate tensions with the US following the killing of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani, the Iranian envoy here said on Wednesday while asserting that his country wants peace not war.

DEL31 AVI-LD DGCA-IRAN DGCA asks airlines to be vigilant in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman, waters of Persian Gulf

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday asked Indian airlines to remain vigilant and take all precautions in airspace over Iran, Iraq, Gulf of Oman and waters of Persian Gulf, hours after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 people crashed near Tehran in Iran.

DEL19 BIZ-LD STRIKE General strike: Banking services hit, normal life affected in Kerala, WB, Assam

New Delhi: Banking services such as cash withdrawal were impacted in some public sector lenders while rail and road traffic was hit in Assam, West Bengal and Left-ruled Kerala as 10 major trade unions went on a day-long strike on Wednesday against the Centre's "anti-people" policies.

DEL22 CRPF-HOTWATER-INQUIRY CRPF DIG charged with throwing hot water on jawan; inquiry ordered

New Delhi: Enraged at having burnt his mouth, a DIG-rank CRPF officer allegedly threw hot water on the face of the jawan who had served it to him, prompting the force to order an inquiry into the incident, officials said on Wednesday.

LEGAL

LGD21 SC-LD CAA Centre moves SC seeking transfer of pleas challenging CAA pending in different HCs to top court

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of petitions challenging constitutional validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) pending before different high courts to the top court.

LGD28 SC-2NDLD MADRASSA WB Madrassa Managing Committee moves SC against verdict for appointment of teachers by commission

New Delhi: A madrassa managing committee of West Bengal on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging it's verdict upholding a law on the appointment of teachers by a commission for minority institutions.

FOREIGN

FGN48 US-IRAN-IRAQ-LDALL ATTACK Iran launches missile strike against US in Iraq

Washington: Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two bases where US military and coalition forces' are stationed in Iraq, which Tehran said was a "slap in the face" of America. By Lalit K Jha SNE SNE

