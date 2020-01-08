Doorstep delivery of ration for senior citizens in MP

Senior citizens living alone in Madhya Pradesh may soon get doorstep delivery of groceries from public distribution system (PDS) ration outlets. This facility would be meant for people above 75 years of age who are living alone without any adult family member in their homes.

We are planning to deliver groceries from PDS shops to doorstep of citizens aged above 75 years and living alone, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Pradyumn Singh Tomar told reporters on Wednesday. Tomar said senior citizens can also nominate an adult member of their family to bring ration for them from PDS outlets.

The minister informed that ration cards of about 83 lakh PDS beneficiaries have been linked with their Aadhaar number in the state. This number was 18 lakh in December 2018 when the Congress government took charge, he said.

Tomar said the government has verified credentials of 37 per cent of the 1.18 crore PDS beneficiaries through MRationMitra app. "The work of verification of eligible beneficiaries has been underway in the state. So far, over 18.50 lakh families have been given gas connection under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Scheme," the minister said.

Tomar claimed over 16 lakh people in the Congress- ruled state are still waiting for LPG connection as the Centre stopped extending benefits of the scheme after the April-May 2019 Lok Sabha elections..

