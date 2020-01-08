Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFR will monitor security of 28 stations through CCTVs

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 18:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 18:21 IST
NFR will monitor security of 28 stations through CCTVs

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will monitor the security of 28 stations through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, an official said on Wednesday. High definition CCTV cameras are being installed at platforms, circulating and waiting areas of important stations with sufficient number of passengers, NFR spokesperson Subhanan Chanda said.

Railway Ministry has already decided to provide 19,000 high definition CCTV cameras at 983 railway stations across the country under the Nirbhaya fund to ensure round-the-clock security to passengers especially women. In NF Railway, CCTVs are to be commissioned at 28 stations out of which 16 are being done by NFR under Integrated Security System, Phase - I and II and 12 are being done by RailTel under Nirbhaya fund, he said.

Out of the 16 stations, eight including Guwahati, Lumding, Dimapur, Dibrugarh, New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri Jn, Kishanganj and Katihar) were commissioned during the period 2016-18 and eight others are being commissioned now. Out of these remaining eight stations, five- Kamakhya, Rangiya, Diphu, Silchar, New Bongaigaon have been commissioned.

Three others - Kokrajhar, Mariani and New Tinsukia are likely to be commissioned by March 2020 along with the 12 stations of Alipurduar Junction, New Alipurduar, Coochbehar, New Coochbehar, Raiganj, Barpeta Road, Jorhat Town, Bongaigaon, Tinsukia, Purnea Jn, Samsi and Agartala being done by RailTel. The footages of CCTV would be monitored by trained RPF personnel and concerned station manager will also be given access to the CCTV camera footage whenever needed.

The Nirbhaya fund was announced in the 2013 Union Budget with a corpus of Rs 1,000 crore to support initiatives by the government and NGOs working towards protecting the dignity and ensuring the safety of women in India, the spokesperson added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Reliance Jio launches voice and video calling over Wi-Fi

Reliance Jio on Wednesday launched voice and video calling over Wi-Fi service that will allow customers to switch seamlessly from LTE to Wi-Fi-based calling when they are at home or office. The company said Jio Wi-Fi calling - which works o...

Ghosn makes first appearance since skipping bail in Japan

Ghosn makes first appearance since skipping bail in Japan. ...

Infuse capital in economy without worrying about fiscal deficit: Ficci to govt

The government should infuse capital in the economy without worrying about the fiscal deficit target as the GDP growth is estimated to slip to 11-year low of 5 percent during 2019-20, Industry body Ficci said on Wednesday. In a statement, F...

Turkey, Russia launch TurkStream pipeline carrying gas to Europe

The presidents of Turkey and Russia on Wednesday formally launched the TurkStream pipeline which will carry Russian natural gas to southern Europe through Turkey, part of Moscows efforts to reduce shipments via Ukraine.The pipeline project,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020