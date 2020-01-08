NFR will monitor security of 28 stations through CCTVs

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) will monitor the security of 28 stations through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, an official said on Wednesday. High definition CCTV cameras are being installed at platforms, circulating and waiting areas of important stations with sufficient number of passengers, NFR spokesperson Subhanan Chanda said.

Railway Ministry has already decided to provide 19,000 high definition CCTV cameras at 983 railway stations across the country under the Nirbhaya fund to ensure round-the-clock security to passengers especially women. In NF Railway, CCTVs are to be commissioned at 28 stations out of which 16 are being done by NFR under Integrated Security System, Phase - I and II and 12 are being done by RailTel under Nirbhaya fund, he said.

Out of the 16 stations, eight including Guwahati, Lumding, Dimapur, Dibrugarh, New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri Jn, Kishanganj and Katihar) were commissioned during the period 2016-18 and eight others are being commissioned now. Out of these remaining eight stations, five- Kamakhya, Rangiya, Diphu, Silchar, New Bongaigaon have been commissioned.

Three others - Kokrajhar, Mariani and New Tinsukia are likely to be commissioned by March 2020 along with the 12 stations of Alipurduar Junction, New Alipurduar, Coochbehar, New Coochbehar, Raiganj, Barpeta Road, Jorhat Town, Bongaigaon, Tinsukia, Purnea Jn, Samsi and Agartala being done by RailTel. The footages of CCTV would be monitored by trained RPF personnel and concerned station manager will also be given access to the CCTV camera footage whenever needed.

The Nirbhaya fund was announced in the 2013 Union Budget with a corpus of Rs 1,000 crore to support initiatives by the government and NGOs working towards protecting the dignity and ensuring the safety of women in India, the spokesperson added..

