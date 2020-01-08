Left Menu
Development News Edition

Driver of accountant among 3 held for cooking up robbery story

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 18:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 18:43 IST
Driver of accountant among 3 held for cooking up robbery story

The driver of an accountant of a famous sweet shop in the city has been arrested for allegedly cooking up a story that he was robbed of Rs 12 lakh cash given to him for delivery in suburban Kandivali, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Pradip Shantaram Sangle (41), was arrested last Friday along with his two friends, identified as Pramod Bagwe (35) and Sumit Dighe (41), an official said.

"Sangle works for Mitesh Chandulal Shah, who is an accountant with M M Mithaiwala, a famous sweet shop. Last Thursday, Shah left the office and asked the driver to drop him at a hall in Kandivali, where he planned to attend the meeting," investigation officer Sagar Bhokre of Kandivali police station said. "Shah asked Sangle to drop a bag containing around Rs 12 lakh cash at his residence and return to the hall to pick him up. However, when Shah returned to his car after the meeting, Sangle told him that he was robbed of the bag by someone," he added.

As Shah suspected the driver, he lodged a complaint with Kandivali police station. "While checking Sangle's call detail records, police found out that after dropping Shah at the hall, Sangle was in constant touch with Bagwe and Dighe," Bhokre said.

After arresting Sangle, police also nabbed Bagwe and Dighe from Dahisar checkpost. "The entire cash were recovered them. During their interrogation, the trio confessed to their crime," the official said, adding that they were booked under IPC section 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant).

A local court has remanded them in judicial custody. PTI ZA NP NP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Rouhani says Iran's final answer to Soleimani's 'assassination will be to kick all US forces'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said that his countrys final answer to the killing of Qasem Sulaimani, the commander of the countrys elite Quds Force, will be to kick all US forces out of the region. General Soleimani fought h...

Turkey, Russia call on U.S., Iran to prioritise diplomacy

Turkey and Russia called on United States and Iran on Wednesday to prioritise diplomacy and de-escalate tensions, warning that the exchange of attacks by Washington and Tehran could lead to a new cycle of instability in the region.The joint...

India reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh state - OIE

India has reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry farm in the central state of Chhattisgarh, the World Organisation for Animal Health OIE said on Wednesday, citing a report from Indias fisheries and an...

Ukraine to send investigation team to Iran to probe plane crash - Zelenskiy

Ukraine will send a team of experts to Iran later on Wednesday to investigate the circumstances of the crash of a Ukrainian airliner, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after meeting government officials.Our priority is to establish the tru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020