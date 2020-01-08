Preliminary survey reveals potential of coal deposit in Tirap

A preliminary survey by the Geology and Mining department of Arunachal Pradesh government has revealed the potential of coal deposit in Deomali and Borduria village in Tirap district, Chief Minister Pema Khandu told the Assembly. Khandu, who also holds charge of the Geology and Mining portfolio, n written reply to Congress MLA Wanglin Lowangdongs question in the assembly, said that although coal exposures have not found in continuity during the reconnoiter (preliminary) survey due to the tectonic disturbances of the area, it was recommended for a detailed survey.

Khandu said recommendation had been made for a detailed survey for close space exploratory openings for assessment of the behaviour of coal seams with a higher degree of confidence. The survey work was undertaken by Kolkata-based company Prantik Care the Earth for an amount of Rs 35 lakh in an area of 500 hectare, the chief minister informed.

"The state Geological Programming Board has recommended the proposal for detailed exploration for consideration in the Central Geological Programming Board meeting to be held in New Delhi next month," Khandu added. In reply to another question by Lowangdong, the chief minister said that the state government has received an amount of Rs 140.08 crore from Kumchai oilfield and another amount of Rs 475.60 crore from Kharsang oilfield as oil royalty till November 2019.

"The state government receives royalty from oil production as per rates prescribed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas," Khandu added..

