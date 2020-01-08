Left Menu
Development News Edition

Preliminary survey reveals potential of coal deposit in Tirap

  • PTI
  • |
  • Itanagar
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 19:03 IST
Preliminary survey reveals potential of coal deposit in Tirap

A preliminary survey by the Geology and Mining department of Arunachal Pradesh government has revealed the potential of coal deposit in Deomali and Borduria village in Tirap district, Chief Minister Pema Khandu told the Assembly. Khandu, who also holds charge of the Geology and Mining portfolio, n written reply to Congress MLA Wanglin Lowangdongs question in the assembly, said that although coal exposures have not found in continuity during the reconnoiter (preliminary) survey due to the tectonic disturbances of the area, it was recommended for a detailed survey.

Khandu said recommendation had been made for a detailed survey for close space exploratory openings for assessment of the behaviour of coal seams with a higher degree of confidence. The survey work was undertaken by Kolkata-based company Prantik Care the Earth for an amount of Rs 35 lakh in an area of 500 hectare, the chief minister informed.

"The state Geological Programming Board has recommended the proposal for detailed exploration for consideration in the Central Geological Programming Board meeting to be held in New Delhi next month," Khandu added. In reply to another question by Lowangdong, the chief minister said that the state government has received an amount of Rs 140.08 crore from Kumchai oilfield and another amount of Rs 475.60 crore from Kharsang oilfield as oil royalty till November 2019.

"The state government receives royalty from oil production as per rates prescribed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas," Khandu added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Rouhani says Iran's final answer to Soleimani's 'assassination will be to kick all US forces'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said that his countrys final answer to the killing of Qasem Sulaimani, the commander of the countrys elite Quds Force, will be to kick all US forces out of the region. General Soleimani fought h...

Turkey, Russia call on U.S., Iran to prioritise diplomacy

Turkey and Russia called on United States and Iran on Wednesday to prioritise diplomacy and de-escalate tensions, warning that the exchange of attacks by Washington and Tehran could lead to a new cycle of instability in the region.The joint...

India reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh state - OIE

India has reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry farm in the central state of Chhattisgarh, the World Organisation for Animal Health OIE said on Wednesday, citing a report from Indias fisheries and an...

Ukraine to send investigation team to Iran to probe plane crash - Zelenskiy

Ukraine will send a team of experts to Iran later on Wednesday to investigate the circumstances of the crash of a Ukrainian airliner, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said after meeting government officials.Our priority is to establish the tru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020