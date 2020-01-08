INS Sumedha rescues traditional vessel 'Al Hamid' after it drifted near Somalian coast

An Indian Navy ship came to the rescue of a traditional vessel -- 'Al Hamid', carrying 13 people from India, which had drifted near the coast of Somalia, officials said on Wednesday. INS Sumedha, presently on an anti-piracy patrol in Gulf of Aden, rescued the dhow, a traditional wooden vessel, on Monday, they said.

"'Al-Hamid' was detected by an Indian Navy's helicopter launched from the deck of INS Sumedha, which confirmed that the vessel was in distress and drifting near the coast of Somalia," the Navy said in a statement. A boarding team along with a naval technical team embarked on 'Al-Hamid' for routine checks onboard and rendered assistance, it said.

"The crew of 'Al-Hamid' comprised 13 Indian citizens. The technical team assessment revealed that the dhow had suffered a broken main engine shaft, which was not repairable at sea. The dhow was then towed to safety away from the Somali coast," the statement added. Meanwhile, the owner of 'Al-Hamid' has sent another vessel for towing the dhow to port for repairs.

Before departure, INS Sumedha provided fresh water and medical supplies to the crew of the dhow, the officials said.

