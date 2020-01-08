Thieves decamp with ATM in Rajasthan's Sikar

Thieves uprooted and decamped with an ATM containing Rs 4.24 lakh in cash in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said Tuesday. The incident occurred at a Tata Indicash ATM kiosk located in Surera village on the Kuchaman road on Monday night, they said.

They uprooted the ATM with the help of a jeep and chains tied to the machine, they said. The thieves took away the CCTV camera, its wires and the UPS with them to conceal their identity.

There was no security guard posted at the ATM kiosk, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

