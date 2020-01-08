Maha: Two teens drown in water tank

Bodies of two 18-year-old boys were recovered 24 hours after they drowned in a water tank at Kumbhebhal village in Jalna tehsil of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. Narayan Rathod and Navnath Prabhkar Jadhav had gone for a swim in the tank along with three other boys on Tuesday, an official said.

Both Rathod and Jadhav, who didn't know how toswim, drowned in the tank, he added. While the fire brigade was immediately pressed into service, the bodies could not be recovered in the dark and the rescue operations resumed on Wednesday morning.

The bodies were stuck in the mud at the bottom of the tank, fire brigade officer Dnyaneshwar Jadhav said. The victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered in this regard..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

