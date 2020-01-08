Trade unions in Aurangabad join nationwide strike

Trade unions in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday joined the nationwide strike called to protest against the Centre's "anti-labour" policies. The trade unions protested against the labour reforms, FDI, disinvestment, corporatisation and privatisation policies and to press for a 12-point common demand of the working class relating to minimum wage and social security, among other things.

As part of the protest, a march was taken out by the Workers Employees' Association Joint Action Committee from Kranti Chowk to divisional commissioner's office here. The committee members handed over the memorandum to the government agencies.

Members of CITU, INTUC, Bhartiya Kamgar Sena, Marathwada Audyogik Kamgar Sanghatana, Insurance Workers' Union and employees' unions of BSNL, Bajaj Auto, zilla parishad and anganwadis took part in the strike..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

