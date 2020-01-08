Protest by Muslim women against CAA, NPR, NRC

A group of Muslim women have started an indefinite sit-in demonstration at the Park Circus Maidan here to protest against the CAA, NPR and the proposed nationwide NRC. Initially started by around 20-30 women on January 7, the protest gained momentum on Wednesday as the numbers swelled with many more women joining to express solidarity, Nazma, one of the protesters said on Wednesday.

"We will be sitting at the spot till the government repeals Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and call off the National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). We also condemn the attack on students of Jamia Milia Islamia University and Jawaharlal Nehru University and arrest of the guilty," she said. Asked if the movement is on the lines of the protest by women of Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi against CAA, Nazma said "We think there will be more Saheen Baghs all around the country if the act is not repealed, if attacks at educational institutions are not stopped.

Zeeshan Ali, a young man present at the site, said: "We are here to express support to our sisters." PTI SUS RG RG.

