NC distances itself from party MP's remark on participation in future elections

The National Conference on Wednesday distanced itself from a comment made by its MP Mohammad Akbar Lone about the party's participation in future elections and said he made the remark in his personal capacity. A National Conference spokesperson said any decision about the future will only be taken by the party leadership, which is currently under detention.

Earlier, after participating in a party meeting here, Lone had told reporters, "The National Conference will not take part in any election till the pre-August 5 position of Jammu and Kashmir is restored." The spokesperson said it was not the party's stand.

Top brass of the National Conference, including former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, is under detention. On August 5, 2019, the Centre withdrew special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and also bifurcated it into two Union territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

