Deeply hurt over denial of entry to Dalit minister by temple: HP Guv

  • Chennai
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 21:36 IST
  • Created: 08-01-2020 21:36 IST
A day after a Dalit minister stated in the Himachal Pradesh assembly that a legislator and he were not allowed to enter a temple, state Governor Bandaru Dattatraya said he was deeply hurt by the incident as it was against the spirit of the Indian constitution. Expressing concern over it, the governor in a statement said the Constitution of India extended the right to equality to every citizen.

Discrimination on the basis of caste is against the spirit of the Constitution, he said, adding that the rights of the STs/SCs and OBC are protected by the Constitution. The governor said that Himachal Pradesh is known as the land of gods and such an incident is a matter of concern.

He requested Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to issue directions to make people aware in this regard. Himachal Pradesh Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Rajiv Saizal on Tuesday had told the state assembly that he and Nachan MLA Vinod Kumar were not allowed to enter a temple in the state.

He, however, did not mention the name of the temple, its location and the time when they were not allowed inside.

