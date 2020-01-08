Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rains cause traffic snarls in parts of Delhi, air quality remains 'poor'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 21:44 IST
Heavy rains cause traffic snarls in parts of Delhi, air quality remains 'poor'

Rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday bringing the mercury down by a few notches and causing traffic snarls at several intersections. However despite the rains, the city's air quality remained in the 'poor' category, though improvement is predicted due to rains and high-velocity winds. The national capital's air quality index was 266 on Wednesday.

The overnight showers continued till the morning with the Safdarjung observatory recording 6 mm of rains, Palam 5.3 mm and the Ridge area received 6.8 mm. Lodhi Road and Aya Nagar observatories recorded 10 mm and 5.6 mm of rainfall respectively. According to railway officials, 16 trains were running late in the Northern Railways division in the morning due to bad weather.

The maximum temperature recorded in the evening stood at 14.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded in the morning was 9.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, the meteorological department said. The city had on Tuesday recorded a low of 11.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal, and a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius which was normal for this time of the year.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky with moderate fog on Thursday morning with the maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Congress-NCP win 40 out of 58 Zilla Parishad seats in Nagpur

Congress-NCP win 40 out of 58 Zilla Parishad seats in Nagpur Nagpur, Jan 8 PTIThe Congress-NCP alliance on Wednesday secured 40 out of the 58 Zilla Parishad seats in Nagpur, dislodging the ruling BJP from the district council. The Congres...

UPDATE 2-U.S. billion-dollar weather disasters doubled in last decade-report

The number of billion-dollar climate- and weather-related disasters in the United States more than doubled in the last decade, with costs soaring above 800 billion, according to a U.S. government report released on Wednesday.The National Ce...

EXCLUSIVE-China suspends national rollout of ethanol mandate -sources

China has suspended its plan to implement a nationwide gasoline blend containing 10 ethanol this year, three sources briefed on the matter said, following a sharp decline in the countrys corn stocks and limited production capacity of the bi...

Gareth Delany, Shane Getkate earn central contract for Ireland

Gareth Delany and Shane Getkate earned their first full-time senior contract as Cricket Ireland announced central mens contract for 2020 on Wednesday. While Mark Adair the 23-year-old paceman, who was awarded a contract during the second ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020