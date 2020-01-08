Left Menu
65K posters, hoardings removed in compliance with poll code in south Delhi: SDMC

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 08-01-2020 22:07 IST
  • Created: 08-01-2020 22:07 IST
Nearly 65,000 posters, banners and hoardings have been removed by the civic authorities from public places in south Delhi in compliance with the model code of conduct enforced in the national capital since January 6, officials said on Wednesday. The highest number of posters and banners were removed in the South Zone -- 23,069.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has four zones -- Central, South, West and Najafgarh. "Swift action has been taken to remove hoardings, banners and posters in all four zones, keeping in view the implementation of the model code of conduct immediately after announcement of Delhi Assembly elections 2020 date on Monday. Under this action, all publicity material related to political matters and elections are being removed," the SDMC said in a statement.

In the last two days, 17,088 hoardings, banners and posters have been removed in Najafgarh Zone; 10,165 in the Central Zone; 14,618 in the West Zone and 23,069 in the South Zone, officials said. In total, 64,940 posters, hoardings and banners have been removed, the SDMC said.

Delhi CEO Ranbir Sigh on Tuesday had said that the civic bodies had been directed to take action as per the model code of conduct to ensure compliance. "As per the MCC, all public advertisements like posters, banners and political references have to be removed from public buildings within 24 hours of announcement of poll dates, within 48 hours from other public places, and within 72 hours from private buildings seen in public view," he said.

