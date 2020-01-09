Lokpal member D B Bhosale resigns

Lokpal member Justice Dilip B Bhosale has resigned from his post, official sources said on Thursday.

“Justice Bhosale has resigned from the post due to some personal reasons,” the sources told PTI.

Justice Bhosale was administered the oath of office by Lokpal chairman Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose on March 27, 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.