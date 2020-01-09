Man's act to put footmarks of daughter on car earns praise

The gesture of a man to put footmarks of his two-year-old daughter on his newly purchased car as a symbol of Goddess Laxmi has earned him praise from social media users and Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan. While performing the 'puja' after buying a new car, Nagesh Patil, a resident of Kolhapur, dipped the feet of his two-year-old daughter in 'kumkum' (vermilion) and put her footmarks on the bonnet of his car.

Patil, who works as a driver with a private firm in Pune and has two daughters, later posted a video of his act on Twitter. The clip went viral with several social users appreciating Patil's gesture.

Chavan also took note of the video and spoke to Patil over phone on Wednesday, saying the gesture "touched his heart". The senior Congress leader and former chief minister also expressed his wish to meet Patil and his daughter..

