Maha: Six injured, 10 two-wheelers damaged in clash

At least six people were injured in a clash between two rival groups at Nalla Sopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place at around 9.30 pm on Wednesday at Dhaniv Baugh area of Valiv, where at least six persons were injured and eight to 10 two-wheelers were damaged, additional superintendent of police (Vasai) Vijaykant Sagar said.

While the reason for the clash and the number of people involved is yet to be ascertained, the six injured men have been hospitalised, the official said. "We will examine the CCTV footage from the locality and based on the complaints, we will investigate the case accordingly," he said.

The Valiv police has registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, but no arrests have been made so far, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

