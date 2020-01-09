8 killed in van-bus collision on Jaipur-Bikaner NH

Eight people were killed on Thursday when the van they were travelling in collided with a bus due to dense fog on the Jaipur-Bikaner national highway, police said. Six people died on the spot while two succumbed to the injuries on the way to a government hospital here.

The victims are yet to be identified, the police said. They said the van driver could not see the bus coming from opposite direction due to dense fog.

Police teams from Rajaldesar and Ratangarh police stations were investigating the case, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

