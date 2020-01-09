Left Menu
Development News Edition

8 killed in van-bus collision on Jaipur-Bikaner NH

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 15:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 15:15 IST
8 killed in van-bus collision on Jaipur-Bikaner NH

Eight people were killed on Thursday when the van they were travelling in collided with a bus due to dense fog on the Jaipur-Bikaner national highway, police said. Six people died on the spot while two succumbed to the injuries on the way to a government hospital here.

The victims are yet to be identified, the police said. They said the van driver could not see the bus coming from opposite direction due to dense fog.

Police teams from Rajaldesar and Ratangarh police stations were investigating the case, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon imposes travel ban on Ghosn after questioning over warrant -judicial source

A Lebanese prosecutor imposed a travel ban on former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn on Thursday, a judicial source said, after he was questioned over an Interpol warrant issued by Japan seeking his arrest on financial misconduct charges. Ghosn, 6...

I roasted Hollywood for wearing liberalism like a medal: Ricky Gervais on final Golden Globe stint

In his hilariously cynical Golden Globe monologue, actor-comic Ricky Gervais made many in Hollywood uncomfortable and he argues he roasted the entertainment industry not for their liberalism but for wearing it like a medal. Gervais didnt sh...

Similar visit to Kashmir can be organised in future including by EU envoys: MEA.

Similar visit to Kashmir can be organised in future including by EU envoys MEA....

EU envoys wanted to visit Kashmir in a group; we did not extend invite to all: MEA.

EU envoys wanted to visit Kashmir in a group we did not extend invite to all MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020