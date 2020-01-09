New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL21 JK-LD ENVOYS Envoys from 16 nations in Kashmir to assess ground situation Srinagar: US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster and envoys from 15 other countries arrived here on Thursday on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the first visit by diplomats since August last year when the state's special status was revoked and it was downsized to a union territory.

DEL37 CONG-JK-ENVOYS Govt adopting double standards by allowing envoys to visit J&K, but not Indian politicians: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday accused the government of adopting double standards by resorting to "guided tours" to Jammu and Kashmir for foreign envoys, but not allowing Indian politicians to go there. DES3 HP-LD COLD HP: Sunny morning but hills shiver at sub-zero temps, Orange warning for Jan 12 Shimla: A day after snowfall, several parts of Himachal Pradesh including its capital Shimla woke up to a sunny morning on Thursday but the meteorological department issued a fresh orange warning for heavy rain, snowfall in the state on January 12.

DES23 PB-CABINET-COURTS Punjab govt okays fast-track courts for rape cases Chandigarh: The Punjab government has decided to set up seven fast-track courts for speedy trial in rape cases. DES24 PB-CAB-WATER Punjab cabinet approves bill to set up water regulation authority Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet on Thursday approved a draft bill to set up a Water Regulation and Development Authority to effectively manage and conserve water resources of the state.

NRG3 UP-CAA-ARRESTS Two more arrested in Muzaffarnagar for violence during anti-CAA protests Muzaffarnagar: The UP Police has arrested two more persons for allegedly indulging in violence during the anti-CAA protests in the state last month, police said on Thursday..

