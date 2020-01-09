Panel submits draft Goa Tourism Policy to state govt

A committee headed by the Goa chief secretary has drafted a new Tourism Policy and submitted it to the state government. Director of the state Tourism Department Menino D'Souza on Thursday said that the draft policy was recently submitted to Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar.

The evaluation committee headed by chief secretary Parimal Rai has prepared the policy, which will overlap all the similar policies drafted in the past, he said. "All the stakeholders were taken into confidence while drafting the policy. The policy will decide the future directions for the industry," D'Souza added.

KPMG Advisory Services Pvt Ltd-led consortium had been appointed as the consultant to prepare the policy along with the tourism master plan for the state. Goa attracts around 60 lakh tourists annually.

D'Souza said the state cabinet will have to approve the policy before it is tabled in the Legislative Assembly. He said the existing Goa Tourist Trade Act will have to be amended to incorporate the features of the new policy.

