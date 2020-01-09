Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP CM to appear in CBI court in disproportionate assets case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 19:08 IST
AP CM to appear in CBI court in disproportionate assets case

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to appear in the special court of CBI in Hyderabad on Friday to face the ongoing trial in the disproportionate assets cases against him. The special court judge on January 3 directed Jagan to appear in person for the trial, rejecting the latter's plea for an exemption.

This will be Jagan's first appearance in court for the trial after he assumed charge as Chief Minister on May 30, 2019. Even prior to that, he did not appear in person for the trial for several months, as he was busy campaigning for the general elections.

The YSR Congress president has been facing trial wherein he was charge-sheeted in at least 11 cases as the prime accused in alleged quid pro quo deals. He is currently out on bail, having spent time in jail as an "un-convicted criminal prisoner" in the Chanchalguda Central Prison from May 2012 to September 2013.

Soon after becoming Chief Minister, Jagan filed a petition in the special court of CBI seeking exemption from personal appearance as he would be busy with official duties. Also, lakhs of rupees of public money has to be spent for his security and other protocol requirements in view of his position, he contended.

On November 1, the court, however, rejected his plea and directed that he appear for trial every Friday. Though he did not file an appeal in the High Court against the trial courts order, Jagan had not been attending the trial proceedings citing his official engagements as the reason for his absence.

Not impressed by this, the special court judge had on January 3 directed that Jagan attend the proceedings on the January 10. Sources said the Chief Minister would return to Amaravati after attending court proceedings on Friday.

He would go to Hyderabad again on Saturday afternoon for an overnight stay and see off his two daughters for their foreign destinations on Sunday. On Monday, he is expected to have a formal meeting with his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss a host of issues related to the two Telugu states, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the opposition Telugu Desam Party said public money should not be spent on Jagan's court appearance as he faced trial in his personal capacity. "The charge-sheets were filed against Jagan in his personal capacity. He was not Chief Minister at that time.

So, he should personally bear the expenditure for court appearances," TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah said in a statement..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Petition in Delhi court to persuade death row convicts in Nirbhaya case to donate organs

A petition was filed before a Delhi court on Thursday seeking a meeting with four death row convicts in the sensational 2012 Nirbhaya Gang rape and murder case to persuade them to donate their organs. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar ...

Uzbekistan sentences ex-veteran diplomat for treason

Tashkent, Jan 9 AFP A court in Uzbekistan on Thursday sentenced a retired diplomat who served in countries including Britain to five and a half years in prison for treason in a case criticised by international rights groups. Kadyr Yusupov, ...

Would like to see NRIs invest in big way in India, steps will be taken to facilitate it: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday the government would like the NRIs to invest in a big way in India and soon steps will be taken to facilitate it. Jaishankar, while interacting with NRIs in Australia, Surinam, the US,...

Cala Health Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Revolutionizing the Essential Tremor Market with its Body-worn Neuromodulation Therapy, Cala Trio™

&#160;Based on its recent analysis of the North American essential tremor ET treatment market, Frost Sullivan recognizes&#160;Cala Health, Inc.&#160;with the 2019 North American Technology Innovation Award for its Cala Trio, a prescription...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020