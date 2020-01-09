Left Menu
Two-day-old girl rescued from abandoned hospital quarter

  PTI
  • |
  Howrah
  • |
  Updated: 09-01-2020 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 19:19 IST
A two-day-old girl has been rescued from an abandoned quarter of a hospital in Howrah district's Bagnan area, police said on Thursday. The incident happened around 9 pm on Wednesday when a local woman heard feeble cries of the newborn while she was walking past the abandoned quarter of Bagnan Grameen Hospital, the police said.

The infant was wrapped in a newspaper when the woman found her in the quarter, a police officer said. She picked up the abandoned baby and took her to the hospital.

The baby was later shifted to Uluberia Sub-divisional Hospital as her condition was not well, the police officer said. The girl has been kept in Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of the hospital there and her condition is stated to be stable..

