AAP doesn't want Delhiites to be benefitted from PMAY-Urban: Puri

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 19:38 IST
AAP doesn't want Delhiites to be benefitted from PMAY-Urban: Puri

The AAP government does not want Delhiites to avail the benefits of PMAY-Urban as the word "Pradhan Mantri" is attached to it and that is why the scheme has not been implemented in the national capital, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, the Union housing and urban affairs minister said 1.03 crore houses were sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban across the country so far.

According to the ministry, since PMAY-Urban was launched in June 2015, not a single proposal was received from the Delhi government. "1.03 crore houses have been sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban across the country. But the Delhi government does not want the people of Delhi to avail the benefits of this scheme as the word - Pradhan Mantri - is attached to it. Hence, they have not implemented the scheme in Delhi," Puri said in a tweet in Hindi.

On December 24, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the "Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana" for the residents of JJ clusters and said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government would provide a "pucca" house to every citizen of the national capital. Puri had accused the AAP dispensation last month of trying to create hurdles in the implementation of PMAY-Urban and said its political approach was based on a "pack of lies".

"He (Kejriwal) has prioritised his ego in the name of a scheme. He has sacrificed the scheme for his ego," the Union minister had said.

