BSF seizes 4 kg heroin in Punjab's Abohar sector

  • PTI
  • Ferozepur
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 20:07 IST
  • Created: 09-01-2020 20:07 IST
The BSF seized four kg of heroin worth Rs 20 crore from the Abohar Sector, officials said on Thursday. The seizure took place during the early hours when the BSF troops heard some suspicious sound and got alert, they said.

Later, they observed some suspicious movement following which they challenged the suspected smugglers from Pakistan, the officials said. To prevent any misadventure by the smugglers, the BSF troops opened fire in their direction but they managed to escape taking advantage of dense fog and undulating ground, the officials said.

Later, during the search operation carried out by the BSF troops, eight packets of heroin (approximately 4 Kg) were recovered from an area ahead of fencing in the Abohar sector, they said PTI Corr VSD AQS AQS

