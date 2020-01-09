IAF chief visits Eastern Air Command, reviews operational preparedness

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday wrapped a two-day visit to the Eastern Air Command (EAC) during which he reviewed its operational preparedness, officials said. He visited vital air bases and combat units operating at these locations.

"Besides reviewing the operational preparedness at these bases, the Chief of Air Staff met local commanders and interacted with the station personnel. He urged all air warriors, NCs (E), DSC personnel and civilian staff to continue discharging their duties with utmost sincerity and ensure a high state of readiness," the IAF said in a statement. The visit to six flying bases of the EAC enabled the IAF chief to share his vision personally with the men and women serving in frontline field units, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.