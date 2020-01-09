Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman bites IPS officer's thumb during JNU students' protest in Delhi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 21:03 IST
Woman bites IPS officer's thumb during JNU students' protest in Delhi
Image Credit: (@JNUSUOfficial)

An IPS officer's thumb was bitten by a woman protester when he was pushing back agitators, who were trying to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan here on Thursday, police sources said. The protesters had gathered after a call was given by JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh to march towards President's House to demand the removal of University's Vice Chancellor, M Jagadesh Kumar.

Ingit Pratap Singh, a 2011 batch officer, who is currently posted as the additional deputy commissioner of southwest district, was injured in the attack. According to sources, Singh was trying to pull a male protester when the woman, in a bid to shield her friend, bit Singh's left thumb.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Kolkata Literary Festival from January 17-19

The 11th Kolkata Literary Festival will be held here from January 17-19 and eminent authors, poets, columnists, film actors and directors will attend the event, a statement by the organisers said on Thursday. Apart from India, authors from...

African LGBT+ refugees plead U.N. for safe shelter after Kenya camp attacks

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, Jan 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Dozens of African LGBT refugees in northwestern Kenyas sprawling Kakuma refugee camp pleaded on Thursday with the United Nations to relocate them to a safer place, saying they had s...

5 held for involvement in violence during anti-CAA protest in Delhi's Nand Nagari

Five men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in violence in Nand Nagari area of Delhi during protests against amended Citizenship Act last month, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Aashqin 38, Sharukh ...

UPDATE 1-Russia's Putin oversees hypersonic missile test near Crimea

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday oversaw military exercises from a naval vessel in the Black Sea near Crimea, including the test launch of a hypersonic air-launched Kinzhal missile, the Kremlin said.A pair of MiG-31K interceptor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020