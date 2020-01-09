Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP CM to appear in CBI court in disproportionate assets case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 21:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 21:27 IST
AP CM to appear in CBI court in disproportionate assets case

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will appear in the special court of CBI in Hyderabad on Friday to face the ongoing trial in the quid pro quo investments cases against him. The special court judge on January 3 directed Jagan to appear in person for the trial, rejecting the latter's plea for an exemption.

Jagan will reach the trial court at Nampally in Hyderabad at 10.30 am and be there till 2 pm, as per the schedule prepared by his office. This will be Jagan's first appearance in court for the trial after he assumed charge as Chief Minister on May 30, 2019.

Even prior to that, he did not appear in person for the trial for several months, as he was busy campaigning for the general elections. The YSR Congress president has been facing trial wherein he was charge-sheeted in at least 11 cases as the prime accused in alleged quid pro quo deals.

The cases relate to investments made by various companies in Jagan's firms as quid pro quo for various favours bestowed on them during the tenure of his father late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy as Chief Minister between 2004 and 2009. Several former ministers and bureaucrats are also accused in the case.

Jagan is currently out on bail, having spent time in jail as an "un-convicted criminal prisoner" in the Chanchalguda Central Prison from May 2012 to September 2013. Soon after becoming Chief Minister, Jagan filed a petition in the special court of CBI seeking exemption from personal appearance as he would be busy with official duties.

Also, lakhs of rupees of public money has to be spent for his security and other protocol requirements in view of his position, Jagan contended. On November 1, the court, however, rejected his plea and directed that he appear for trial every Friday.

Though he did not file an appeal in the High Court against the trial court's order, Jagan had not been attending the trial proceedings citing his official engagements as the reason for his absence. Not impressed by this, the special court judge had on January 3 directed that Jagan attend the proceedings on the 10th.

Sources said the Chief Minister would return to Amaravati after attending court proceedings on Friday. He would go to Hyderabad again on Saturday afternoon for an overnight stay and see off his two daughters for their foreign destinations on Sunday.

On Monday, he is expected to have a formal meeting with his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss a host of issues related to the two Telugu states, the sources added. Meanwhile, the opposition Telugu Desam Party said public money should not be spent on Jagan's court appearance as he faced trial in his personal capacity.

"The charge-sheets were filed against Jagan in his personal capacity. He was not Chief Minister at that time. So, he should personally bear the expenditure for court appearances," TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah said in a statement..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine, Iran discuss plane crash investigation

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a phone call with Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, discussed the investigation into the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran, Zelenskiys office said on Thursday.Hassan Rouhani stressed that Iran would p...

Kolkata Literary Festival from January 17-19

The 11th Kolkata Literary Festival will be held here from January 17-19 and eminent authors, poets, columnists, film actors and directors will attend the event, a statement by the organisers said on Thursday. Apart from India, authors from...

African LGBT+ refugees plead U.N. for safe shelter after Kenya camp attacks

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, Jan 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Dozens of African LGBT refugees in northwestern Kenyas sprawling Kakuma refugee camp pleaded on Thursday with the United Nations to relocate them to a safer place, saying they had s...

5 held for involvement in violence during anti-CAA protest in Delhi's Nand Nagari

Five men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in violence in Nand Nagari area of Delhi during protests against amended Citizenship Act last month, police said on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Aashqin 38, Sharukh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020