Centre withdraws VIP security cover of TN Deputy CM, Stalin

The Union government has removed the central security cover of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK chief M K Stalin, officials said on Thursday. They said while Panneerselvam had a smaller "Y plus" cover of about five-six central paramilitary commandos, Stalin had a larger "Z plus" protection of about 18-20 armed personnel.

The security cover of the two politicians was taken off the central security list after a threat assessment review was carried out by central security agencies and approved by the Union home ministry, the officials said. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos are protecting these two leaders of Tamil Nadu.

While Panneerselvam was provided the security cover in early 2017, Stalin was accorded the cover before him. Their central security cover will be formally taken off after the state police takes over their security task, the officials added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also accorded a "Z" category VIP cover by the Centre recently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

