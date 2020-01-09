Woman murdered in Gurgaon

A 35-year-old woman was allegedly killed by a man said to be in a relationship with her, police said here on Thursday. The crime came to light on Wednesday when a neighbour of the victim found her dead with her throat slit and informed her husband.

"Sabana, a native of Bihar, had come to stay with her husband in Gurgaon's Dharuhera on January 3. She was allegedly murdered by Malal Alam," said ACP (Crime) Preetpal Singh. "After the woman's husband left for work. Alam came to meet Sabana. Alam murdered Sabana following a confrontation between them after she refused to continue their relationship," the ACP said.

"The entire crime was witnessed by Sabana's five-year-old daughter," he added. The officer said they had registered a case of murder against Alam on the complaint of the victim's husband and a hunt was on to nab the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

