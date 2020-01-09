Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU students stopped by police from marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan; detained

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 21:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 21:42 IST
JNU students stopped by police from marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan; detained

JNU students protesting the violence on the university campus tried to march towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday after a failed meeting with HRD ministry officials, but were stopped and later detained by police with some of them receiving injuries as they were roughed when the cops put them in buses and autorickshaws. The scene unfolded with JNU students' union president Aishe Ghosh giving a call for a march towards the President Of India's residence when the meeting between a delegation of students and teachers unions, and the Human Resource Development Ministry did not turn out to be satisfactory.

The delegation which met the HRD ministry officials demanded removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar from his post. Soon after the meeting, as JNUSU president gave the call for the march students started scattering. Some were headed towards the landmark Le Meridien hotel on the Janpath Road and others started running towards the historic India Gate.

Police in riot gear resorted to mild force to control the mob which tried to block the traffic on Janpath Road. Using loud speakers, the police also appealed to the crowd to maintain peace. On being pushed back by police, the protesters marching towards Le Meridien too started running towards India Gate amid the moving traffic. The police followed them and after some pushing and jostling, managed to contain them on a footpath near the National Archives of India bus stand.

After sometime another group began sprinting towards the India Gate but were again pushed back, this time detained and put in buses and autorickshaws. An autorickshaw driver earned policemen's ire when he refused to adhere to their direction to halt. Police even slapped a student and hit him with a stick as he resisted them. The detained students were taken to Mandir Marg police station.

Meanwhile, several students including JNSU vice-president Saket Moon, gathered outside Rajiv Chowk Metro Station's gate number 7 and raised slogans against the Delhi Police. While the police announced that they have arranged for busses for the students to return to their university campus, the protesters reused the offer and said that they would take public transport instead.

Security was also bolstered on the road leading towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan, with barricades erected and water canons stationed there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Security Council stresses need to resolve political impasse in Haiti 

The UN Security Council has stressed the need to resolve the ongoing political impasse in Haiti between President Jovenel Mose and a surging opposition movement. Members issued a statement on Thursday night outlining the immediate necessity...

UPDATE 5-French unions battle Macron in make-or-break pension protest

French trade unions disrupted rail services, cut power output and brought demonstrators onto the streets in cities across France on Thursday in a make-or-break push to force President Emmanuel Macron to abandon his planned pension reform.Te...

Ukraine, Iran discuss plane crash investigation

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a phone call with Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, discussed the investigation into the Ukrainian plane crash in Iran, Zelenskiys office said on Thursday.Hassan Rouhani stressed that Iran would p...

Kolkata Literary Festival from January 17-19

The 11th Kolkata Literary Festival will be held here from January 17-19 and eminent authors, poets, columnists, film actors and directors will attend the event, a statement by the organisers said on Thursday. Apart from India, authors from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020