Father-son duo en route to hospital for blood transfusion killed in road accident

A man and his six-year-old son en route to a hospital for a blood transfusion for the child were killed on Thursday when their motorcycle collided with a truck near Biriyakhedi village on the Kanwada-Bhawanimandi link road, police said. The deceased were identified as Laturlal Kanjar (40), a resident of Nandikhedi village of Jhalawar district, and his son Prakesh, they said.

The minor boy was suffering from thalassemia, a blood disorder involving lower than normal amounts of an oxygen-carrying protein, and required regular blood transfusions. The motorcycle collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction around 11.30 am in the Jhalawar Sadar police station area, SHO Sanjay Kumar Meena said.

The man was killed on the spot, while the six-year-old succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital, he added. The truck driver fled the spot after the accident leaving the vehicle behind, Meena said.

The bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem examinations, the SHO said, adding that a case was lodged and an investigation was underway, he added.

