Newborn baby boy found abandoned in Maharashtra village

A newborn baby boy was found abandoned in bushes in a village in Jalna district of Maharashtra on Thursday, police said. The incident came to light when passers-by heard cries of the baby, who was found dumped in bushes in Wadona village under Bhokardan tehsil, they said.

The boy was admitted in a nearby rural health centre and later shifted at a hospital in Buldana district, the police said. A case was registered against unidentified parents of the child..

