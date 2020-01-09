Kolkata Literary Festival from January 17-19

The 11th Kolkata Literary Festival will be held here from January 17-19 and eminent authors, poets, columnists, film actors and directors will attend the event, a statement by the organisers said on Thursday. Apart from India, authors from eight countries Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, UK, US and Italy will be attending the AKLF 2020, the statement said.

Bestselling and award-winning authors Anand Neelakantan, Francesc Miralles, Paul Zacharia, Shobhaa De, Vikram Sampath, William Dalrymple are among those who will attend the literary fest. Film and theatre personalities Aparna Sen, Kaushik Sen, Bollywood actors Saurabh Shukla, director Anik Dutta, columnists like Kaveree Bamzai, Bachi Karkaria will attend the event.

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee and director- activist Aparna Sen will pay tribute to late novelist and award-winning author Nabaneeta Dev Sen along with her daughters Nandana Sen and Antara Sen in a tribute section. There will also be a section commemorating 'the life and journey' of Indian pop icon Usha Uthup.

In another segment, the 'Prabha Khaitan Womans Voice Award' will be given to "one of the fresh Indian voices in womens writing." This is the fifth edition of the award in association with the prestigious Jaipur Literature Festival. There will also be a 'Poetry Cafe' featuring poems on protest, new poems by Indian and International poets, the statement added..

