Two men found hanging from tree in Bengal town

Two men, in their 20s, were found hanging from the same rope tied to a tree in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, said police who suspect it to be a case of suicide. Bodies of Rathin Roy (28) and Anwar Hossain (25) were found on Wednesday evening in Kaliganj area in the district's Rajganj town, police said Hossain was to get married on Thursday and Roy got married a month back, their families said.

The families said they cannot understand why the two friends committed suicide. Police said a bottle of poison has been recovered from near the tree where the bodies were found.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigations are underway, an official of the Rajganj police station said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

