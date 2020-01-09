Protester bites cop during JNU protest in Delhi

A protester bit Additional DCP Southwest Ingit Pratap Singh as police attempted to stop protesters from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at Vijay Chowk from marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan here on Thursday, Delhi Police said. The incident took place when the police officer was attempting to push back the agitators.

JNU students held a protest demanding the removal of the university's Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumarfollowing the violence in the varsity on January 5. Several protesters were detained near Ambedkar Bhawan while they were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan. On January 5, more than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)

