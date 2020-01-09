Police clearance certificates in Goa to have QR code

In order to eliminate duplication or forgery, the Goa police on Thursday announced that police clearance certificates (PCCs) issued by them will henceforth have advanced security features, including QR code. Goa police spokesman said that henceforth, PCCs will have advanced security features to avoid the possibility of duplication or forgery.

"The QR code contains information about the applicant, address and police station under which applicant resides and other details," the spokesman said. A team comprising Deputy Superintendent of Police Edwin Colaco had worked on QR coding to ensure data is stored in a digital format in the certificates, he said.

"Details such as purpose of seeking the PCC and issuing authority along with application number is embedded in the QR code and all information can be easily accessed by scanning the same, he said. PCCs with enhanced security features are being issued by the police from the current month.

PCCs are issued by the police department for various purposes, including obtaining a passport. QR, or quick response, code is a machine-readable optical label that contains information about the item to which it is attached.

