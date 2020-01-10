Rajasthan: Policeman among two arrested for taking bribe

A police inspector and an alleged middleman were arrested on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 90,000 in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Thursday, an anti-corruption bureau spokesperson said. Station House Officer (SHO), Narayanpur, Jitendra Kumar had demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh through Balbeer Yadav from complainant Krishna Kumar for favouring his family in a case, he said.

The deal was fixed at Rs 90,000. The complaint was verified and a trap was laid to arrest the accused today at his official residence, the spokesperson said. He said a case has been registered and further investigation in the matter is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

