Hyderabad: Fire breaks out in cell tower, none injured

A fire broke out in a cell tower located in the Gachibowli area of the city on Thursday evening. According to Fire Department officials, the incident occurred around Six in the evening at the tower located on the main road near Nasr School, Gachibowli in the limits of Raidurgam police station.

"Immediately after receiving information fire tenders from the nearby fire station moved to the spot and doused the fire", the fire officials said. While a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire, it is yet to be ascertained with conformity.

No casualties were reported in the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

