Left Menu
Development News Edition

Growth and development affected by 'identity politics' in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Imphal
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 11:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 10:58 IST
Growth and development affected by 'identity politics' in
Image Credit: Twitter (@NBirenSingh)

Asserting that there was no unity among people from different communities in the past, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said "identity politics" had affected the growth and development of the state. He said the territorial boundary and integrity of the state will remain intact.

"There were the absence of collective thought and unity among the communities in the past and identity politics had affected the growth and development of the state," Singh said. There must be unity among people from different communities for peace and prosperity in the state, he said, adding that the long-time demand for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system has been fulfilled by the Centre.

"...put our collective efforts to uphold the integrity of the nation as well as the state," he said while speaking at the 186th death anniversary of Maharaj Gambhir Singh on Thursday. He lauded the sacrifice and courage of Maharaj Gambhir Singh, Nara Singh, Heerachandra and other unsung heroes of the state for the independence of Manipur from seven years of Burmese rule from 1819 to 1826.

"The supreme sacrifices made by our forefathers towards protecting the integrity of our land should also be included in the school syllabus," he said. The chief minister urged the rebel groups to find an "amicable political solution" with the Centre.

Responding to the students' union demand to shift the Assam Rifles (AR) post from Manipur University campus, Singh said he will urge the Centre for this. Singh also pointed out the need for growth in agriculture and horticultural farming in order to curb import dependence of the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

3 JNU professors move Delhi HC with PIL to preserve data, CCTV footage and evidence relating to Jan 5 violence at JNU campus.

3 JNU professors move Delhi HC with PIL to preserve data, CCTV footage and evidence relating to Jan 5 violence at JNU campus....

Thornton scores winner as Sharks beat Jackets

Joe Thornton scored the winning goal in his 1,612th NHL game, tying Ray Bourque for 11th place on the leagues all-time list, as the San Jose Sharks snapped the Columbus Blue Jackets nine-game road point streak with a 3-1 victory Thursday ni...

Govt raises authorised capital of Indian Overseas Bank to Rs 25,000 cr

Indian Overseas Bank on Friday said the government has increased its authorised capital by Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 25,000 crore.The Centre after consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has increased the authorised capital of the bank from...

Silver futures slip on weak cues

Silver futures on Friday slumped by Rs 191 to Rs 46,388 per kg as participants cut down their bets on low spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery tumbled by Rs 191, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 46,388 pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020