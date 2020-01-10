Devotees throng to Rameswaram-based temple to celebrate Arudra Darisanam festival

Scores of devotees on Friday thronged Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram to celebrate Arudra Darisanam festival. Not only men, but even women also turned up in large numbers to offer prayer to Lord Shiva. Even children were dolled up in colorful attires to offer prayers at the temple.

The idols of Lord Shiva were decorated with colorful garlands and clothes. Devotees were seen performing special pujas while standing in long serpentine queues. Arudra Darisanam is celebrated at all Lord Shiva temples during the month of Margazhi when the star of the day is Tiruvadirai on the full moon. This year, the day falls on January 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.