SC judgement belies false claims of normalcy that govt has been peddling: CPI(M)

The CPI (M) on Friday said the Supreme Court's judgement on the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir belie the false claims of normalcy that the Central Government has been peddling to the country and the world. The apex court on Friday said access to the internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution and asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review within a week all orders imposing curbs in the Union Territory.

"The Supreme Court has made significant comments on the curbs on civil liberties in Jammu and Kashmir which belie the false claims of normalcy that the Central Government has been peddling to the country and the world," the party said in a statement. It further said the government tried to reinforce the official claims of normalcy by taking a group of foreign envoys on a "farcical" restricted tour to J-K where they were allowed to see and hear only what the government wanted them to, which is why none of them could meet the three former Chief Ministers still in jail.

"When five months after the lockdown, political leaders, MPs and parties representing the people of this country are virtually banned from visiting Kashmir, such a tour is insulting to India's parliament," the Left party said. The party demanded that the government remove all such restrictions, fully restore internet services, lift prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC and protect the democratic rights to freedom of speech and expression of the people of Kashmir.

