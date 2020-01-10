Rajasthan CM, dy CM greet people on 'Hindi Diwas'

Hindi is not just a language but it is an integral part of our culture, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Friday greeting people on 'Hindi Diwas'. Gehlot said the language is a carrier of social and cultural heritage of the nation.

"Hindi is not just a language, but an integral part of our culture. Hindi is an important link in the unity and integrity of our nation," Gehlot tweeted. Emphasizing that Hindi should be used more and more in daily practice, Gehlot said, "It is a matter of pride that our language is rich and modest and one of the most spoken languages in the world."

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also greeted people 'Hindi Diwas'. Pilot tweeted, "Among several languages of the world, our official language Hindi is famous all over the world for its sweetness and its literature. Hindi is an important medium for man's behaviour, thought and life." PTI AG TDS

