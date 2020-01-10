Left Menu
Thieves break open ATM, flee with Rs 8 lakh cash in Jaipur

  Jaipur
  Updated: 10-01-2020 15:39 IST
  Created: 10-01-2020 15:39 IST
Unidentified miscreants broke open an ATM of a private bank and fled with cash worth Rs 8 lakh in Harmada area here, police said on Friday. The incident happened in Radhakishanpura village on Thursday night when the thieves broke the ATM of HDFC Bank and fled with the currency notes, Harmada station house officer Ramesh Saini said.

They also broke the CCTV cameras installed in the ATM kiosk, he added. The bank has registered a case against unidentified persons, the SHO said.

Cash worth Rs 10 lakh cash was stored in the ATM recently by the bank and Rs 2 lakh had been withdrawn by customers before the theft happened, the officer pointed out.

