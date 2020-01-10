Sex racket busted in 5-star hotel, actress, woman model held

Police have busted a prostitution racket being operated at a five-star hotel in suburban Goregaon and arrested a Bollywood actress and a woman model, an official said on Friday. The sex racket was busted after a team of police led by DCP D S Swami conducted a rain on the hotel on Thursday night based on a tip-off, the official said.

"Bollywood actress Amrita Dhanoa (32) and model Richa Singh were arrested for allegedly supplying girls for prostitution at plush hotels," he said. As part of the operation, decoy customers were sent to the hotel, who met the suppliers. After that the police team conducted the raid, during which two women were rescued, he said.

Dindoshi Police have booked the accused under IPC sections370(3) and 34 and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official said..

