New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL17 JK-SC-INTERNET-REAX SC's observations on internet access happy news, say people in Kashmir Valley Srinagar: The Supreme Court's observation on Friday that access to internet is a fundamental right has come as happy news for people in the Kashmir Valley with many expressing the hope that services will be resumed soon.

DEL48 JK-SC-INTERNET-NC Restoration of mobile internet services would help ease situation, hopes NC after SC order on JK Jammu: The National Conference on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court order on the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir and expressed hope that the restoration of mobile internet services will help ease the situation in the Union Territory. DEL36 JK-SC-CPIM SC judgment belies false claims of normalcy that govt has been peddling: CPI(M) New Delhi: The CPI (M) on Friday said the Supreme Court's judgment on the restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir belie the false claims of normalcy that the Central Government has been peddling to the country and the world. DEL40 JK-LD SHELLING Pak Army lobs mortars in Poonch, 2 Army porters killed Jammu: Two Army porters were killed and three others injured when the Pakistan Army fired mortar bombs at forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, officials said.

DEL33 UP-LD PRIYANKA Priyanka meets anti-CAA activists in Varanasi, says govt acting against constitution Varanasi (UP): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, meeting activists held during protests against the amended Citizenship Act and accusing the government of acting against the Constitution. DEL38 UP-LD POLICE UP govt considering police commissioner system for Lucknow, Noida: DGP Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is considering the introduction of the police commissioner system for Lucknow and Noida, the state police chief said here on Friday.

DEL51 HR-KHATTAR-CID Khattar counters his home minister, says past CMs also held CID charge Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the CID remained under the CM’s charge during the terms of Bansi Lal and Devi Lal, an assertion that appears to counter the home minister’s claim over the department. NRG17 PB-AAP LD PROTEST AAP holds protest over power tariff hike in Punjab Chandigarh: Police used water canons on Friday to stop the Aam Aadmi Party workers protesting against the hike in power tariff in Punjab from moving towards the chief minister Amarinder Singh's residence here. NRG6 HP-COLD Sub zero temperatures at many places in Himachal, 900 roads blocked Shimla: Most parts of Himachal Pradesh, including capital Shimla, woke up to a sunny morning on Friday but many places in the state continued to shiver at sub zero temperatures, the Meteorological Department said..

