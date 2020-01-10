Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress MLA takes potshots at CM, lays siege to PHC

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pondy
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 17:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 17:44 IST
Congress MLA takes potshots at CM, lays siege to PHC
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Congress MLA takes potshots at CM, lays siege to PHC Puducherry, Jan 10 (PTI): A Congress legislator led a protest rally to his constituency of Bahoor and tried to besiege a primary health center (PHC) there to protest alleged shortage of medicines and manpower. Blaming Chief Minister V Narayanasamy's 'poor governance' for the state of the PHC, the MLA N Dhanavelu on Thursday alleged that the healthcare center lacked medicines, including life-saving drugs, thereby causing hardship to poor patients.

The MLA, who is also chairman of the Puducherry government-owned Civil Supplies Corporation (PAPSCO), said the PHC did not have ambulances too. "This only showed the poor governance under the leadership of Narayanasamy in Puducherry," he said, claiming that other legislators of the Congress would also endorse his criticism.

When his attention was drawn to the agitation and revolt by the ruling party member, the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy told newsmen on Friday that NITI Aayog and the personnel department of the Central government have appreciated the performance of Puducherry government in various key sectors, including health. "I do not want the certificate of Dhanavelu and his conduct would be represented to the Congress high command for appropriate follow-up action," he said.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, also present with Narayanasamy, said the PHC was equipped with sufficient stocks of medicines and denied Dhanavelu's allegations. There were two ambulances with six drivers to operate them, he said.

He said Dhanavelu had recommended sometimes back to appoint on a contract basis a person of his choice to operate the ambulance in the PHC. The Health Minister said he had rejected the legislator's request as it could not be statutorily permissible.

A driver was brought from some other PHC to Bahoor recently to operate the ambulance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

Hong Kong workers flock to labour unions as new protest tactic

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Court's job to strike balance between liberty and security concerns in J&K: SC

The courts job is to strike a balance between the liberty and security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir so that the right to life is secured and enjoyed by everyone in the best possible manner, the Supreme Court said on Friday. Quoting the fam...

Over 2.1 mn children in northwest Pakistan to be administered polio vaccine in three-day campaign

Over 2.1 million children under five will be administered polio vaccine in a three-day campaign to be launched from January 13 in northwest Pakistan. Pakistan is one of the three countries, along with Afghanistan and Nigeria, where polio is...

Why no acknowledgement to lawyer of acid attack survivor Laxmi in 'Chhapaak', HC asks film makers

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the makers of Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak as to why they have not acknowledged the lawyer of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, on whose life the movie is based, for inputs she shared with them. The ...

US gives Ukraine 'important data' on Iran plane crash

Kiev, Jan 10 AFP US officials have given Kiev important data about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday. All 176 people on board died when Ukraine International Airlines Boeing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020