Congress MLA takes potshots at CM, lays siege to PHC Puducherry, Jan 10 (PTI): A Congress legislator led a protest rally to his constituency of Bahoor and tried to besiege a primary health center (PHC) there to protest alleged shortage of medicines and manpower. Blaming Chief Minister V Narayanasamy's 'poor governance' for the state of the PHC, the MLA N Dhanavelu on Thursday alleged that the healthcare center lacked medicines, including life-saving drugs, thereby causing hardship to poor patients.

The MLA, who is also chairman of the Puducherry government-owned Civil Supplies Corporation (PAPSCO), said the PHC did not have ambulances too. "This only showed the poor governance under the leadership of Narayanasamy in Puducherry," he said, claiming that other legislators of the Congress would also endorse his criticism.

When his attention was drawn to the agitation and revolt by the ruling party member, the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy told newsmen on Friday that NITI Aayog and the personnel department of the Central government have appreciated the performance of Puducherry government in various key sectors, including health. "I do not want the certificate of Dhanavelu and his conduct would be represented to the Congress high command for appropriate follow-up action," he said.

Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, also present with Narayanasamy, said the PHC was equipped with sufficient stocks of medicines and denied Dhanavelu's allegations. There were two ambulances with six drivers to operate them, he said.

He said Dhanavelu had recommended sometimes back to appoint on a contract basis a person of his choice to operate the ambulance in the PHC. The Health Minister said he had rejected the legislator's request as it could not be statutorily permissible.

A driver was brought from some other PHC to Bahoor recently to operate the ambulance.

